The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine

During the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian army captures more and more war trophies, most of which were supplied by the West.

Russian fighters of the Central Military District captured another warehouse of the Ukrainian army. Thus, the Armed Forces of Russia received Javelins anti-tank systems, which are actively supplied to Ukraine by the West, and many other types of weapons, such as Maxim machine guns.

The footage of the captured military arsenal was obtained from a military source, published by the Russkaya Vesna.

Weapons from all over the world are being brought to Ukraine, but sooner or later they become military trophies of the RF Armed Forces and the National Militia of DPR and LPR.