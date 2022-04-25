EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

USA: demonstration in defense of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion

World

USA, New York, Lower Manhattan. A demonstration in support of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion was held here. Recall that the United States was one of the member countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. In the last century this country fought the Nazis, today it supports them.

