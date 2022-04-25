USA: demonstration in defense of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion

USA, New York, Lower Manhattan. A demonstration in support of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion was held here. Recall that the United States was one of the member countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. In the last century this country fought the Nazis, today it supports them.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The Guardian publishes the first results of the forensic examination of the bodies found in Irpen and Bucha. In spite of propaganda in general — "It is Russia's fault", some surprising things appear!