Ukrainian POW says Kiev recruits drug addicts and HIV-positive men

The Ukrainian military, who laid down his arms in the town of Rubezhny and surrendered, said that the leadership of Ukraine mobilizes men infected with HIV and dependent on drugs.

"I am HIV-infected. A very serious diagnosis," he said.

According to the captured fighter, he is a drug addict and has been on program therapy for five years, taking special medications, but this fact did not prevent him from being mobilized.

The man also drew attention to the fact that the leadership of Ukraine does not provide such patients with necessary medicines.

"I started getting addicted during the 5th wave of mobilization… Upon returning from there (from army service — ed.), I started taking harder drugs," he explained.

The serviceman noted that the Ukrainian army recruits practically anyone. Should recruits refuse, they may face a prison term from 10 to 15 years.