Ukrainian tanks intended to break into Russia's Belgorod region

It was reported that Ukrainian tanks tried to break into the territory of Russia.

It happened close by Goptovka, a border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Dergachevsky district of the Kharkiv region. As many as ten tanks were going to break through, eight were destroyed, two turned back.

The Nehoteevka checkpoint has been closed until further notice. Official information from the Russian authorities has not yet been received.

According to unconfirmed reports, on Friday, April 22, at 06:30 in the morning, Bandera militants attempted to break into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The tanks were moving from the settlement of Svetlichnoye towards Cossack Lopan. The Russian Armed Forces recorded a column of up to 15 armored vehicles and opened fire on them. Eight tanks were destroyed. The others hurriedly turned around and left the battle area.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, since February 24, more than 180 households, including outbuildings, have been damaged in various districts of the Belgorod region of Russia as a result of artillery attacks conducted from Ukraine.