Polish general Skrzypczak accuses Boris Johnson of disclosing military secrets

The former commander of the ground forces of Poland, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of divulging military secrets, reports Fakt.

Skrzypczak drew attention to the statement of the politician, in which he spoke about the training of the Ukrainian military to work with new weapons and equipment on the territory of other countries.

“I can say that now we are training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of air defense, and in the UK – in armored vehicles,” said Boris Johnson during his stay in India.

His spokesman later confirmed that there were dozens of Ukrainian troops in the United Kingdom.

The words of the British prime minister shocked the Polish general. He called them extremely irresponsible.

“Such statements are the temptation of evil. It is hard to imagine that when we were on business trips abroad, one of the politicians talked about our plans or trainings on television,” said Skrzypczak.

The Polish general drew attention to the fact that such statements could have disastrous consequences. He stressed that now Moscow is well aware of the intentions of the enemy.