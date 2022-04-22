EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Joe Biden's dementia can make Kamala Harris take office as President

World

Against the background of the head of the White House Joe Biden's progressive dementia, US Vice President Kamala Harris may indeed become President after he dies, but this would be a tragedy for the country, Russian MP Sultan Khamzaev said.

Joe Biden's dementia can make Kamala Harris take office as President

"Harris is waiting for Biden's heart attack, and is ready to give her eye-teeth to become the President of the United States. She has only one hope, and this is the rapidly developing form of Biden's dementia," the MP said.

He called Harris a Russophobe guilty of forming anti-Russian sentiments in the world. Khamzayev welcomed Russia's decision to impose sanctions on Kampala Harris.

"Harris is one of the main actors of the Bacchanalia that they have started in the world to oppose Russia. A well-known Russophobe and provocateur. After Biden, Harris in politics is a tragedy for the United States," the Russian MP added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Society
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
World
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
Europe
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
World
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm Alexander Artamonov What is Ukraine and where are its borders? Alexander Artamonov Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew
Former USSR
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
World
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
World
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Last materials
Joe Biden's dementia can make Kamala Harris take office as President
Putin guarantees life to every Azovstal fighter who surrenders to Russian forces
Macron reveals when Europe would face consequences of refusing Russian gas
Former Ukrainian officer says why Kyiv doesn't withdraw troops from Donbass
Russia clearly identifies goals of second phase of special operation in Ukraine
US wants to collude with Venezuela and Iran to destroy Russia
Boris Johnson threatens to launch nuclear strike on Russia without NATO consent
Turkish military signs found on the body of deceased soldier of Ukraine Forces
Boris Johnson threatens to nuke Russia without NATO approval
EU keeps fingers crossed Marine Le Pen, 'Trump in a skirt', loses French vote
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy