Joe Biden's dementia can make Kamala Harris take office as President

Against the background of the head of the White House Joe Biden's progressive dementia, US Vice President Kamala Harris may indeed become President after he dies, but this would be a tragedy for the country, Russian MP Sultan Khamzaev said.

"Harris is waiting for Biden's heart attack, and is ready to give her eye-teeth to become the President of the United States. She has only one hope, and this is the rapidly developing form of Biden's dementia," the MP said.

He called Harris a Russophobe guilty of forming anti-Russian sentiments in the world. Khamzayev welcomed Russia's decision to impose sanctions on Kampala Harris.