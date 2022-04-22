EN RU FR PT
US wants to collude with Venezuela and Iran to destroy Russia

The United States of America is trying to get into cahoots with Iran and Venezuela, although until recently Washington did its best to strangle those countries with sanctions, Russian MP Mikhail Delyagin said.

"The main goal is Russia. In order to destroy us, they are ready to make concessions for Venezuela and Iran. When the Americans finish it off with Russia, they will proceed to crush Iran and Venezuela too. No one hides the true goals of the United States, they are quite transparently designated: the Americans support fascism because it goes against Russia," Delyagin told Ukraina.ru website. 

China will be next on the US list, the MP believes. Beijing is aware of the threat and therefore backs Moscow. One can not say the same about the countries of Europe, which will also be destroyed by America, though now they are "participating in a crusade" against the Russian Federation.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
