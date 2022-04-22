Turkish military signs found on the body of deceased soldier of Ukraine Forces

Donbass war correspondent Daniil Bezsonov reported that a patch of the Academy of the Turkish Land Forces was found on the body of a deceased soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mariupol.

Bezsonov said that this academy is located in Ankara. The ground forces are the main part of the Turkish Armed Forces.

"There was found a sign on one of the corpses of a Ukrainian or trans-Ukrainian militant in Mariupol. It is also possible that it was a Turkish instructor."

It is worth noting that Ankara does not officially take part in hostilities in Ukraine. However, do not forget about the mercenaries who come on their own and about Western instructors who train the Ukrainian military.