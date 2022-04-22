EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Turkish military signs found on the body of deceased soldier of Ukraine Forces

World

Donbass war correspondent Daniil Bezsonov reported that a patch of the Academy of the Turkish Land Forces was found on the body of a deceased soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mariupol.

Bezsonov said that this academy is located in Ankara. The ground forces are the main part of the Turkish Armed Forces.

"There was found a sign on one of the corpses of a Ukrainian or trans-Ukrainian militant in Mariupol. It is also possible that it was a Turkish instructor."

It is worth noting that Ankara does not officially take part in hostilities in Ukraine. However, do not forget about the mercenaries who come on their own and about Western instructors who train the Ukrainian military.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Society
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
World
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
Europe
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
World
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm Alexander Artamonov What is Ukraine and where are its borders? Alexander Artamonov Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew
Former USSR
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
World
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
World
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Popular
Society
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
World
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
Europe
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
World
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm Alexander Artamonov What is Ukraine and where are its borders? Alexander Artamonov Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew
Former USSR
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
World
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
World
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Last materials
Boris Johnson threatens to launch nuclear strike on Russia without NATO consent
Turkish military signs found on the body of deceased soldier of Ukraine Forces
Boris Johnson threatens to nuke Russia without NATO approval
EU keeps fingers crossed Marine Le Pen, 'Trump in a skirt', loses French vote
Japan asking for war with Russia amid Kuril Islands terminology row?
Borrel names a reason why the EU continues to provide Ukraine with weapons
Biden lets call himself 'Beeden' after mispronouncing a congressman's name
Russia names two aims of the second stage of the special operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy private poultry farm in Tokmak
Footage of combat operations of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy