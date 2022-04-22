EN RU FR PT
Boris Johnson threatens to nuke Russia without NATO approval

World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that in a critical case he does not rule out the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Boris Johnson threatens to nuke Russia without NATO approval

The Prime Minister unexpectedly announced that the Kingdom is considering the possibility of launching a nuclear strike without coordination with other NATO partners. He does not disclose the reason for such a statement, but Johnson's statement about his intention to use nuclear weapons could turn into disastrous consequences for the whole world.

His statement was made against the backdrop of a successful test of the heavy intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat", which caused a very serious panic in Britain - according to local experts, this single missile is enough to "cover" an area of ​​250 thousand square meters. km. That is the whole of Great Britain.

At the same time, the prime minister made a reservation that he considers the use of such weapons only as a response.

“In the event of the use of weapons of mass destruction, the UK reserves the right to strike back on its own, without consulting with other NATO countries,” Boris Johnson said.

