Boris Johnson threatens to nuke Russia without NATO approval

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that in a critical case he does not rule out the use of weapons of mass destruction.

The Prime Minister unexpectedly announced that the Kingdom is considering the possibility of launching a nuclear strike without coordination with other NATO partners. He does not disclose the reason for such a statement, but Johnson's statement about his intention to use nuclear weapons could turn into disastrous consequences for the whole world.

His statement was made against the backdrop of a successful test of the heavy intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat", which caused a very serious panic in Britain - according to local experts, this single missile is enough to "cover" an area of ​​250 thousand square meters. km. That is the whole of Great Britain.

At the same time, the prime minister made a reservation that he considers the use of such weapons only as a response.