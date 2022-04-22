EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Japan asking for war with Russia amid Kuril Islands terminology row?

World

Japan has officially designated Russia's Southern Kuril Islands as illegally occupied northern territories. Japan has made such a decision for the first time since 2003. This term was mentioned in Japan's Diplomatic Bluebook (an annual report on Japan's Foreign Policy and Activities published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan — ed.) which was submitted to the Japanese government from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, RIA Novosti reports.

Japan asking for war with Russia amid Kuril Islands terminology row?

The document also states that the islands are part of the territory of Japan. For the past few years, Tokyo has been talking about the Kuril Islands as a territory to which Japan's sovereignty extends.

The Japanese side announced such terms for the first time in several years on March 31.

Moscow responds to Japan's territorial claims

Aleksey Chepa, First Deputy Chief of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, suggested that Japan's decision to revisit the wording of the past was made due to USA's pressure on Tokyo. Such actions may negatively affect relations between Moscow and Tokyo and complicate the signing of the peace treaty with Japan. According to Chepa, such wording is unacceptable.

All the four islands of the southern part of the Kurils are an inalienable part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on Tokyo's statements about the "occupied" territories of the Kuril Islands, TASS report.

"All the four islands are an inalienable territory of the Russian Federation,” Peskov said. Japan has become an unfriendly state to Russia, he then added.

Russia kicks off military drills on Kuril Islands

More than a thousand servicemen of the army corps of the Eastern Military District (VVO) of the Russian Armed Forces kicked off military exercises on the Kuril Islands with the use of anti-tank missile systems and artillery pieces. About 200 pieces of military hardware were involved in the maneuvers, including Orlan-10 and Eleron-3 drones.

On March 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow refused to enter into peace treaty negotiations with Japan. In addition, Russia was ending the dialogue on establishing Russia-Japan joint economic activities on the Southern Kurils. The ministry condemned the actions of the Japanese authorities and pointed to the unfriendly nature of Tokyo's unilateral restrictions against Russia. The Russian side also decided to cancel visa-free entry for Japanese citizens to the islands.

Earlier, Japan imposed another package of sanctions against Russia. The list included 15 individuals and nine enterprises. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as well as eight deputy defense ministers were among the sanctioned officials. On March 16, Japan revoked Russia's most-favored-nation status against the backdrop of events in Ukraine. This measure will deprive Russia of Tokyo's trade preferences, Japanese officials said.

At the same time, large Japanese manufacturers refused to leave the Russian market following the example of American and European companies. In particular, Mitsui and Mitsubishi decided not to pull out from the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, in which they act as shareholders.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Society
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
World
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
Europe
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
World
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm Alexander Artamonov What is Ukraine and where are its borders? Alexander Artamonov Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew
Former USSR
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
World
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
World
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Last materials
Borrel names a reason why the EU continues to provide Ukraine with weapons
Biden lets call himself 'Beeden' after mispronouncing a congressman's name
Russia names two aims of the second stage of the special operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy private poultry farm in Tokmak
Footage of combat operations of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems
Launch of the Sarmat from Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Su-34 crews in action as part of the special military operation
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
India outraged as US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar pays visit to Pakistan
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy