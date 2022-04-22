Borrel names a reason why the EU continues to provide Ukraine with weapons

The EU believes that Russia currently does not want to negotiate on f the situation in Ukraine, therefore, the EU will continue to support Kyiv with weapons, said Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy.

“To work at the negotiating table? Of course! Tomorrow, now! The problem is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin says no,” Borrell said.

He illustrated this position with the recent visit to Moscow of Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“The Austrian Chancellor has returned (from Moscow) and said that Putin does not want to talk about the negotiations, that he is preparing a big offensive in Donbass ... We want to support the Ukrainians, "says the head of European diplomacy.

At the same time, Borrell added that the EU hopes for an end to the escalation in Ukraine "as soon as possible."