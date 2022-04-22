EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Borrel names a reason why the EU continues to provide Ukraine with weapons

World

The EU believes that Russia currently does not want to negotiate on f the situation in Ukraine, therefore, the EU will continue to support Kyiv with weapons, said Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy.

Borrel names a reason why the EU continues to provide Ukraine with weapons

“To work at the negotiating table? Of course! Tomorrow, now! The problem is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin says no,” Borrell said.

He illustrated this position with the recent visit to Moscow of Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“The Austrian Chancellor has returned (from Moscow) and said that Putin does not want to talk about the negotiations, that he is preparing a big offensive in Donbass ... We want to support the Ukrainians, "says the head of European diplomacy.

At the same time, Borrell added that the EU hopes for an end to the escalation in Ukraine "as soon as possible."

"We want to help Ukraine defend itself against aggression," he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Society
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
World
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
Europe
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
World
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm Alexander Artamonov What is Ukraine and where are its borders? Alexander Artamonov Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew
Former USSR
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
World
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
World
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Last materials
Biden lets call himself 'Beeden' after mispronouncing a congressman's name
Russia names two aims of the second stage of the special operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy private poultry farm in Tokmak
Footage of combat operations of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems
Launch of the Sarmat from Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Su-34 crews in action as part of the special military operation
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
India outraged as US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar pays visit to Pakistan
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy