Biden lets call himself 'Beeden' after mispronouncing a congressman's name

The US President Joe Biden failed to pronounce the name of Rep. Earl Blumenauer during his speech in Oregon. Footage of his speech is published on Friday, April 22 by the GOP War Room YouTube channel.

During his speech, Biden wanted to thank local congressional representatives.

“First, thanks to Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Earl Bam...and Earl... excuse me. I know... You can call me Beeden. Joe Beeden," he said.

After that, those present laughed.