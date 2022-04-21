The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target

British Internet users are concerned about the reports of Russia's successful test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. According to commentators, there is nothing to oppose this weapons.

The successful test of "Sarmat" was reported yesterday, April 20, in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The rocket was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

“This is worrisome, especially considering that China, Russia’s ally, is armed with the world’s first completely ready hypersonic missile capable of carrying a nuclear charge,” said a commentator with the nickname John Davidson UK under an article about the launch in the British edition of the Daily Mail.

The second user suggested that such launches threaten the British, and Boris Johnson is to blame.

"And our prime minister is making us a target," says diane7.

Another commentator did not miss the moment to ironically criticize the United States, noting that countries have nothing to respond to such weapons.