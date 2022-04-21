Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal

The deputy commander of the Azov* regiment Svyatoslav Palamar named three conditions under which the militants would leave the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Palamar said that the military of Ukraine is ready to leave and evacuate, but they do not intend to surrender to the captivity of the Russian Federation and the DPR.

Palamar called the preservation of personal weapons the second condition for the release of Azovstal. The "Azov"* militants do not want to abandon their weapons or give them to Russia Armed Forces. They want to leave the territory of the plant and go to some other point, and on the way, perhaps, replenish their stocks of weapons.

The third condition is to pick up the bodies of the dead. Palamar listed these three demands in his video message.

He also said that representatives of the negotiating group Mikhail Podolyak and David Arakhamia are ready to visit Mariupol if representatives of the Russian negotiating group (Vladimir Medinsky and Leonid Slutsky) go there with them. There it is proposed to discuss the exit of civilians from Azovstal.

"Today we talked with the top political leadership. These are David Arakhamia and Mikhail Podolyak, who say they are ready to come to Mariupol for negotiations with Medinsky and Slutsky regarding the evacuation of the military garrison remaining here."

*an extremist organization, banned in the Russian Federation