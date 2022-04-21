EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal

World

The deputy commander of the Azov* regiment Svyatoslav Palamar named three conditions under which the militants would leave the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal

Palamar said that the military of Ukraine is ready to leave and evacuate, but they do not intend to surrender to the captivity of the Russian Federation and the DPR.

Palamar called the preservation of personal weapons the second condition for the release of Azovstal. The "Azov"* militants do not want to abandon their weapons or give them to Russia Armed Forces. They want to leave the territory of the plant and go to some other point, and on the way, perhaps, replenish their stocks of weapons.

The third condition is to pick up the bodies of the dead. Palamar listed these three demands in his video message.

He also said that representatives of the negotiating group Mikhail Podolyak and David Arakhamia are ready to visit Mariupol if representatives of the Russian negotiating group (Vladimir Medinsky and Leonid Slutsky) go there with them. There it is proposed to discuss the exit of civilians from Azovstal.

"Today we talked with the top political leadership. These are David Arakhamia and Mikhail Podolyak, who say they are ready to come to Mariupol for negotiations with Medinsky and Slutsky regarding the evacuation of the military garrison remaining here."

*an extremist organization, banned in the Russian Federation

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Columnists
What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL

Ukraine is a bit of a mystery to me. I have never been there. I know very little if anything of the country or the customs of the Ukrainian people. But I am very experienced in recognizing lies and liars

What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL
Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol
World
Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol
Russia
Russia successfully launches monster Sarmat missile
World
DPR: Kyiv "captures" Maryinka to hide Ukraine Forces' massive losses
Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew Petr Ernilin Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims Petr Ernilin John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton
World
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev reveals the 'meaning' of Ukraine operatio
Business
Zara wants to return to Russia
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Crimes
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Last materials
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
Spiegel: Scholz could lose his chancellorship over Ukraine
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Russian offensive in Donbass increases the number of Ukrainian Forces losses
Man loses one testicle in toilet fight with police officer
Man tries to exit plane during takeoff
Crimean authorities say residents of southern Ukraine want to be part of Russia
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy