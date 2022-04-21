Spiegel: Scholz could lose his chancellorship over Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could face resignation due to refusal to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine, German analysts said. In their opinion, the opposition parties can initiate the "overthrow" of the country's leader.

According to analysts, representatives of the opposition sector can adopt a resolution that will allow them to ignore Scholz's opinion on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"Too hesitant, too hesitant - these are the accusations against Chancellor Scholz in the Ukrainian crisis, also from his own coalition. The leader of the opposition can now cause trouble for the chancellor with his initiative in the Bundestag," writes Spiegel.

As the publication clarifies, because of a possible resolution, the question of trust to Scholz arises in the government and, in general, the future of his chancellorship".