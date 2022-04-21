EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Russian offensive in Donbass increases the number of Ukrainian Forces losses

Active hostilities are being conducted in the Slavyansko-Kramatorsk direction and in the region of Velikaya Novosyolka. At the moment, the settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian army, but Russian troops are approaching from the territory of the Zaporozhye region.

At this time, the Russian army and the military of the People's Militia of the DPR are advancing from the city of Volnovakha and heading towards the enemy positions along the Ugledar-Maryinka line.

If the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region of Velikaya Novosyolka, then the Russian army will be able to block the enemy troops who have taken refuge in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kurakhovo.

"Military Review" reports that the number of losses from the Ukrainian army is growing. There has also been a significant increase in the number of soldiers who voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender to the Russian army.

