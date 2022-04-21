Crimean authorities say residents of southern Ukraine want to be part of Russia

Residents of the southern regions of Ukraine, liberated from nationalist groups, want to be a part of Russia. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Crimea on information policy Oleg Kryuchkov.

According to him, the situation in the liberated Ukrainian lands has stabilized. However, as Kryuchkov noted, people are afraid of the return of the nationalists.

"Therefore, they are asking to quickly resolve the issue of the entry of the liberated territories into Russia," the adviser to the head of Crimea said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He also said that he recently paid a working visit to Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region. This city is under the control of the Russian army.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that in the future the DPR and LPR could become part of the Russian Federation.