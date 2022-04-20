Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev reveals the 'meaning' of Ukraine operatio

Preventing a possible attack by enemies on Russia and saving people in Donbass is the 'meaning' of the special operation in Ukraine. It was revealed by the Deputy Chairman of the country's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

At the same time, he spoke about the inconsistent position of the international community on Ukraine, when some offer truce, while others offer arms supplies.

Thus, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council cited as an example the proposal of UN Secretary General António Guterres to establish an “Easter truce” in Ukraine, as well as the initiative of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to increase arms supplies to Ukraine.