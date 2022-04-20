EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Bloomberg: new stage of Russia's operation in Ukraine could be more successful

World

The second stage of the Russian special operation in Ukraine may be more successful than the previous one. It is reported by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg: new stage of Russia's operation in Ukraine could be more successful

According to the authors, success awaited Russia at the very beginning of the second phase, when the city of Kremennaya in the eastern part of Ukraine was liberated under the active cover of artillery.

"Ukrainian troops are at risk of being surrounded in the course of a new Russian offensive," the article says.

The text specifies that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are meant in the northern part of Donbass, an area with 40% of all Ukrainian formations in the country.

Bloomberg recalled the high rate of destruction of Ukrainian military facilities. This makes it difficult to supply Kiev with weapons from the West, which are brought from Poland by rail.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the start of a new phase of a special operation in Ukraine, the main goal of which remains the liberation of the DPR and LPR.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Russia
Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass

Russia will be implementing new ways of warfare, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said. Russia would be developing the army and the navy in order to better adapt to modern conditions of "armed confrontation."

Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
World
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
Columnists
US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear
Hotspots and Incidents
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
Petr Ernilin Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims Petr Ernilin John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton Lyuba Lulko For USA, France is a genetic distortion in European mindset Lyuba Lulko
Russia
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression
World
Former British government adviser: Russia may attack NATO military base
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Hotspots and Incidents
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Last materials
Zara wants to return to Russia
Bloomberg: new stage of Russia's operation in Ukraine could be more successful
Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol
Moscow loses trust in Kiev negotiators
Putin: Russia will work to bring peace to Donbass
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Matthew Lynn: Germany to be 'punished' over Russian gas stance
DPR: Kyiv "captures" Maryinka to hide Ukraine Forces' massive losses
“We have only a few hours left”: Ukrainian officer begs "world leaders" to help
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy