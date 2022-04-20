Bloomberg: new stage of Russia's operation in Ukraine could be more successful

The second stage of the Russian special operation in Ukraine may be more successful than the previous one. It is reported by Bloomberg.

According to the authors, success awaited Russia at the very beginning of the second phase, when the city of Kremennaya in the eastern part of Ukraine was liberated under the active cover of artillery.

"Ukrainian troops are at risk of being surrounded in the course of a new Russian offensive," the article says.

The text specifies that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are meant in the northern part of Donbass, an area with 40% of all Ukrainian formations in the country.

Bloomberg recalled the high rate of destruction of Ukrainian military facilities. This makes it difficult to supply Kiev with weapons from the West, which are brought from Poland by rail.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the start of a new phase of a special operation in Ukraine, the main goal of which remains the liberation of the DPR and LPR.