Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol

A Ukrainian militant from the Azov* battalion, known as “Greek Mikhail,” who appeared in Zelensky's address to the Greek parliament, was killed in Mariupol, Greek TV channel Skai reported on April 19.

Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol

The broadcaster did not indicate the source of this information. In addition, the TV channel said that there was currently no reliable information on whether the militant was alive or not.

On April 7, Ukrainian President Zelensky, together with militants of the Azov* battalion, spoke via video link before the Greek Parliament. During his speech, which lasted 15 minutes, Zelensky spoke about the situation in Ukraine and called on Greece to provide maximum support to the republic. He also invited Greek MPs to watch a video with the appeal from two Azov* fighters from Mariupol. 

Zelensky's speech with the Azov* fighters caused a scandal in the Greek parliament. MPs of the Greek Communist Party KKE and the right-wing Greek Solution Party ignored Zelensky's speech and refused to attend the parliamentary session at that time. Alexis Tsipras, chairman of Syriza - Progressive Alliance party, did not stand up after Zelensky's speech. Party secretary Olga Gerovasili later called the appearance of Azov* Nazis before the parliament unacceptable and completely inappropriate.

It was members of the New Democracy Party that welcomes Zelensky's speech. 

Later, the Greek government called the appearance of Azov* Nazis before the Parliament a mistake. At the same time, Giannis Ikonomu, a government spokesman, pointed out that the government considered attempts to take advantage of this mistake “to justify the Russian invasion” outrageous. 

On April 10, representatives for Hellenic Global Network, a Greek public organization, submitted a petition to the Russian Embassy in Greece with an apology for the position that the Greek government took regarding Moscow and the events in Ukraine.

The petition in particular criticized the appearance of Nazi fighters from the Azov* nationalist battalion before the Greek Parliament.

*extremist group, banned in Russia

