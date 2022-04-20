DPR: Kyiv "captures" Maryinka to hide Ukraine Forces' massive losses

The People's Militia Department of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) commented on the information about the capture by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the village of Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian media began to spread the news about the capture of Maryinka, referring to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the People's Militia Department of the DPR denies this information.

The People's Militia of the Republic claims that this fake was launched to hide information about the mass surrender of the Ukrainian military and the death of Major Sergei Stets.