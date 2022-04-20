The People's Militia Department of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) commented on the information about the capture by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the village of Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian media began to spread the news about the capture of Maryinka, referring to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the People's Militia Department of the DPR denies this information.
The People's Militia of the Republic claims that this fake was launched to hide information about the mass surrender of the Ukrainian military and the death of Major Sergei Stets.
"By publishing this message, the military leadership of Ukraine is trying to hide the fact of mass losses and the surrender of servicemen of the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 54th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I also want to note that today, as a result of pinpoint strikes, the commander of the battalion, Major Sergey Olegovich Stets, was killed."
Russia will be implementing new ways of warfare, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said. Russia would be developing the army and the navy in order to better adapt to modern conditions of "armed confrontation."