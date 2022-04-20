EN RU FR PT
“We have only a few hours left”: Ukrainian officer begs "world leaders" to help

The remnants of the nationalists and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hiding in the basements of Azovstal, continue to publish video messages pleading for help. The new video was recorded by the commander of the 36th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Volyna. He noted that the militants had "a few days or even hours" left to live.

Major Sergei Volyna led the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the destruction of Colonel Baranyuk. If earlier in requests for salvation, nationalists mentioned Biden and the Pope of Rome, now they are turning to all "world leaders."

The soldier in the frame warns that "the appeal may be the last, we have days or even hours left." Moreover, he asks not only to give them the opportunity to escape, but also to take them out of Ukraine.

"I appeal to world leaders with a call to carry out the procedure of  extraction. Take us to the territory of a third country," Volyna said.

The mention of a certain "third country" only confirms the fact that among the nationalists under "Azovstal" there is a certain number of foreign mercenaries and military instructors. It is worth assuming that in any other case, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not ask for evacuation abroad.

