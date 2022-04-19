At least six dead after series of explosion in schools of Kabul

Multiple explosions hit schools in Kabul on Tuesday, at least six people dead, 11 injured as a result.

"Security forces are at the scene and investigations underway," Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran reported, also giving the information about the deaths.

Zadran also mentioned that the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School was hit with three explosions. The attacks also happened at the Mumtaz Educational Centre.

Injured children were taken to a medical facility run by the NGO Emergency. The explosions hit in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, where lives Shia Hazara community, who have been previously targeted by radicals.

There is no information about the suspects, no claims of responsibility. Death toll and number of wounded might rise.