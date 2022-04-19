The Hill: Biden warns Obama he would run for president again

The US Joe Biden president is considering running for a second presidential term, The Hill reported. He even warned his fellow party member Barack Obama about his intentions.

Biden has already admitted that he would like to participate in the 2024 presidential election, but spoke of this hypothetically. Now, according to the insiders, the final decision has been made.

"Obama's confession is the latest sign that Biden is likely to run for a second term," the source said.

Another source confirmed that Biden, despite the discontent of many Americans, is the most obvious Democratic candidate. In March Biden's disapproval rating reached 54%.