Former British government adviser: Russia may attack NATO military base

Former British government national security adviser Peter Ricketts said Russia could attack a NATO base as a last resort to stop arms supplies to Ukraine.

Ricketts came to this conclusion after thinking about the intention of the Russian Armed Forces to destroy all military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, Russia is able to strike at the NATO base, which is preparing weapons for Kyiv.

“Most likely, I think they are looking for some way to prevent or limit this flow of weapons to Ukraine in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So, we may see attacks on convoys or aircraft delivering weapons from the west. a missile attack on a NATO base where weapons were being prepared for Ukraine, and this, of course, will pose a real dilemma for the NATO countries."

By 'dilemma' Ricketts means the choice that will face countries in the event of the destruction of the base. The NATO commanders-in-chief will have to decide whether to enter into conflict with Russia or stay on the sidelines. NATO countries are accustomed to hiding behind other people's backs, so few people want to enter into an open armed conflict with Moscow.

