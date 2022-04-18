Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia proceeds to 'concrete' special operation in Ukraine

Russia is interested in the speedy completion of the operation in Ukraine, but it can be possible only after the liberation of the entire territory of Donbass. Afterwards, Moscow and Kiev will intensify the negotiation process, experts say.

Meanwhile, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the start of the “concrete” special operation in Ukraine.

In a recent post on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov offered the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to surrender to the Russian army. It is the Ukrainian side the "asked for it," he said.

It is the concrete special operation that is going to begin now and there will be good indicators, good results. They asked for it themselves, so to speak, the Ukrainians," Kadyrov said.

Ramzan Kadyrov called on the Ukrainian military to leave their positions and flee. According to him, the Ukrainians should retreat to where the federal troops are currently located. The Chechen military would show "good results", he added.

"If suddenly someone could not escape, then escape now, leave your positions. Go where the federal troops are located: they will give you food and water," Kadyrov wrote.

The politician recalled that it is "NATO, Western states" that oppose Russia because they think of themselves as strong nations. It is the West that finances and arms mercenaries and sends them to serve in Ukraine. Russia is standing up against the whole world at this point, he added.

According to Kadyrov, negotiations with Kiev are impossible, because Ukraine lack a power vertical. He urged to discuss the current state of affairs in Ukraine with its residents and find out their ideas about the desired future. In addition, Kadyrov shamed the Ukrainian authorities for "middle-aged" fighters who do not know how to properly hold weapons in their hands.

In April, the head of Chechnya spoke about many Russians who come to Chechnya's capital Grozny willing to take part in a special operation in Ukraine.

It is worthy of note that Ramzan Kadyrov's brother Khalid Kadyrov earlier said that about 20 relatives of the head of Chechnya take part in the fighting in Ukraine.

Russia started the special operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced its beginning in his address to the nation. Putin also turned to external forces that might try to pose a threat to Russia. According to him, Russia's response would be immediate.