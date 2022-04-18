EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol

World

A radio intercept has revealed that Kiev ordered Azov* fighters to kill both the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and foreign mercenaries who decided to surrender to Russian forces in Mariupol.

Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol

According to official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, Russia offered the Ukrainian military men, who were surrounded and completely blocked on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.

"According to the Ukrainian servicemen that have already surrendered, there are up to 400 foreign mercenaries on the territory of Azovstal as part of the Ukrainian group,” Konashenkov said. Most of the foreign mercenaries came from European countries and Canada.

Radio conversations on the territory of Mariupol are conducted in six foreign languages, Konashenkov said. All foreign mercenaries would be destroyed if they continue showing resistance, the official added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that Kiev would stop negotiating with Moscow should Russia destroy the Ukrainian military in Mariupol. Such actions "will put an end to all negotiations," he said.

Russia exposes data on killed Ukrainian military men

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published the list with the names of Ukrainian military men, who were killed in the course of the Russian-led military operation, a message posted on the official Telegram channel of the military department said on Monday, April 18.

The list contains soldiers' dates of birth, military specialties and positions, numbers of military units, as well as circumstances of death. The list is divided into two large groups, in which there are three and four parts respectively.

The message from the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the military department has reliable information about the real losses of the Ukrainian army, the national guard and foreign mercenaries who arrived. To date, the Ukraine's documented losses amount to as many as 23,367 people, Konashenkov said.

"Documents at the disposal of the Russian Ministry of Defense also show that a large number of Ukrainian servicemen deserted, were wounded and went missing,” he added.

*extremist group, banned in Russia

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity

To stop the conflict in Ukraine, the US, the EU, NATO should have a direct face to face communication with President Putin. It could be facilitated under the G20 auspices

Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity
Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol
World
Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol
Mahboob A. Khawaja Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity Mahboob A. Khawaja Babu G. Ranganathan When Will America Admit Its Wrongs? Babu G. Ranganathan Hans Vogel Not in My Name Hans Vogel
Last materials
Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol
Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity
Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible
Russia shoots down Ukrainian aircraft with Western arms aboard
About 2,000 foreign mercenaries arrive in Ukraine
US mercenary killed in Donbass
When Will America Admit Its Wrongs?
Moskva cruiser crew arrives in Sevastopol
Not in My Name
Russia plans to end military operation in Ukraine soon
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy