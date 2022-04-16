EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would need more than just one meeting with the leadership of the Russian Federation to resolve the military conflict with Russia, TASS reports.

Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible

"I believe that the meeting with Russia should take place as soon as possible. I don't think that one meeting will be enough,” Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media.

According to Zelensky, one meeting will not be enough due to a number of issues. Among other things, he will have to discuss the status of the Donbass republic, he added.

"They want to constantly change the status in this part, and we want some sort of agreements so that those people who live there, who think of themselves as Ukrainians, so that they know where they live, that they do not live on an island in the middle of land, but within a state,” the president explained.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia shoots down Ukrainian aircraft with Western arms aboard

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian military transport aircraft with a large batch of Western military equipment on board, Major General Igor Konashenkov said

Russia shoots down Ukrainian aircraft with Western arms aboard
Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible
World
Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible
Babu G. Ranganathan When Will America Admit Its Wrongs? Babu G. Ranganathan Hans Vogel Not in My Name Hans Vogel Lyuba Lulko Biden's merits to Americans and the world: McCarthyism, apartheid, mafia clans Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible
Russia shoots down Ukrainian aircraft with Western arms aboard
About 2,000 foreign mercenaries arrive in Ukraine
US mercenary killed in Donbass
When Will America Admit Its Wrongs?
Moskva cruiser crew arrives in Sevastopol
Not in My Name
Russia plans to end military operation in Ukraine soon
China kicks off military drills near Taiwan after surprise visit from US
Russia pledges to intensify strikes on targets in Kiev
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy