Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would need more than just one meeting with the leadership of the Russian Federation to resolve the military conflict with Russia, TASS reports.

"I believe that the meeting with Russia should take place as soon as possible. I don't think that one meeting will be enough,” Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media.

According to Zelensky, one meeting will not be enough due to a number of issues. Among other things, he will have to discuss the status of the Donbass republic, he added.

"They want to constantly change the status in this part, and we want some sort of agreements so that those people who live there, who think of themselves as Ukrainians, so that they know where they live, that they do not live on an island in the middle of land, but within a state,” the president explained.