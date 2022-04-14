EN RU FR PT
Bloomberg: Putin's demand to pay for gas in rubles violate EU sanctions

The European Union warned the leaders of the countries that the demand of Russian President Vladimir Putin to transfer payments for gas in rubles would violate anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the EU, reports Bloomberg.

Bloomberg: Putin's demand to pay for gas in rubles violate EU sanctions

According to the publication, the European Commission has presented an analysis of Putin's decree. Experts explained that the energy security of Europe could be shaken, because the head of the Russian Federation threatened to stop the supply of energy resources to all buyers who do not comply with his decree.

"Putin's demand: European gas buyers open two accounts (one in foreign currency and the other in rubles). Gazprombank will be responsible for converting foreign currency into rubles and transferring the ruble payment to Gazprom".

Bloomberg notes that many companies in Europe still cannot understand how the decree of the President of Russia will work in practice.

The article emphasizes that earlier Germany proposed to the European Union to develop a common position on further cooperation with the Russian Federation. The EU is convinced that Putin's decree creates a new legal reality.

