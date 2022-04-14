CNN report accidentally shows US Marines in Ukraine

Until recently, the US authorities denied the presence of their military on the territory of Ukraine. However, a CNN report shows a US Marine training the Ukrainian military to use Franco-German Milan anti-tank missile systems.

The United States authorities have not yet commented on the presence of their military on the territory of the Square. The experts of the publication Avia.pro note that the extremely unacceptable actions on the part of America will be suppressed by Russia and its allies, who are participating in the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.