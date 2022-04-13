EN RU FR PT
Zelensky's proposal to exchange Medvedchuk for POWs bewilders Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to exchange Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform — For Life party for prisoners of war.

Medvedchuk is a foreign politician, so Moscow does not know whether he wants Russian intervention, Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"As for the exchange, about which various figures in Kiev spoke with such fervor, ardor and pleasure. Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia. He has nothing to do with the special military operation,” the press secretary of the Russian president said.

Moscow will follow the fate of Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Peskov advised European politicians who are so concerned about freedom of speech should do the same.

"Everything that happened to Medvedchuk is a vivid illustration of what the Kiev regime represents,” Peskov said.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, advised those who wish to extort testimony from Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform — For Life party, to "look around carefully”.

In a message posted on Telegram on Wednesday, April 13, Medvedev wrote:

"Individual freaks who call themselves "Ukrainian authorities' report that they want to beat the testimony out of Viktor Medvedchuk, then convict him "quickly and fairly', and then exchange him for prisoners,” Medvedev wrote. "These figures should carefully look around and lock their doors at night not to find themselves among those listed for exchange.”

In Ukraine, Medvedchuk appears as a suspect in the case of treason, violation of laws and customs of war, assistance to terrorism, misappropriation of mineral deposits in Crimea. He has been under house arrest since May 2021.

According to investigators, Medvedchuk was involved in activities to supply coal from Donbass in late 2014 and in early 2015. The politician rejects the accusations against him, TASS said.

  • In February 2022, Medvedchuk escaped from house arrest.
  • In March, A Ukrainian court arrested Medvedchuk in absentia.
  • On April 13, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced the detention of Viktor Medvedchuk and proposed to exchange him for Ukrainian prisoners of war, TASS reports.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is the godfather of Viktor Medvedchuk's daughter, the Kommersant said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
