Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine

Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affaris, stated that Russia considers US and NATO vehicles transporting weapons in Ukraine as legitimate military targets. All attempts that the United States and Western countries make to slow down the Russian special operation in Ukraine will be suppressed.

"We are warning that we will consider US-NATO transports with weapons moving through the Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets,” Ryabkov said.

On March 9, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia against attacking Ukraine's supply chains. Any attack that Russia could conduct targeting the supply chains of NATO member countries that support Ukraine with weapons and ammunition would trigger the self-defense clause.

Earlier, the US Department of Defense reported that Ukraine had already received most of the weapons from the announced $800-million package. According to a Pentagon spokesman, Ukraine also received a significant number of Switchblade kamikaze drones.

According to the White House, the total volume of US military assistance to Ukraine since February 24 is estimated at $1.7 billion; from January 2021 — at $2.4 billion.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
