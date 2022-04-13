EN RU FR PT
Author`s name AP

New American strategic missile to make great problems for the US

The US Air Force has published data on the latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) LGM-35A Sentinel. The American authorities have long promised to update their strategic nuclear weapons program.

The authors of the Vzglyad publication write that the state of US strategic nuclear weapons is far from ideal.

"In short, the obsolete Minuteman missiles that are in service now, the impossibility of producing new nuclear charges otherwise than from components and materials from the old ones."

In addition, the States have lost some of the technology that is necessary for the production of nuclear weapons. The US does not know how to restore obsolete strategic submarines and B-52 bombers.

Almost a year has passed since the failed tests of the Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile, and there is still no information about whether American missiles will be able to execute military commands properly.

"But the Americans' main problem is not the missile. Their main problem is the warheads. That's where their Achilles' heel lies."

Editor: Petr Ernilin
More than 1,000 Ukrainian Marines voluntarily surrendered in Mariupol
