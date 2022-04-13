EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

The US frames Ukraine with with FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS

Bloomberg reports that the countries of Europe and the United States have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine. At a briefing by the US Department of Defense it was told that they were ready to supply Kyiv with tactical short-range ground-based missiles MGM-140 ATACMS and other weapons.

The greatest interest in the list of weapons supplied to Ukraine is caused by the FIM-92 Stinger air defense systems. According to the Pentagon, it was the Stingers that were supposed to defeat the Russian Aerospace Forces. There was an estimation that Russian aircraft would strike at low altitudes.

The Svobodnaya Pressa (Russia) writes that the US forecast has partially come true, but only to a small extent. The Russian Aerospace Forces are putting heavy pressure on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the supply of MANPADS seems to be useless. Information often appeared on the Web that Stingers were destroyed by a Russian "screwdriver".

The Air Defense Development Service of the US Department of Defense admitted that the advertised Stingers should be abandoned as soon as possible. Now the Americans are setting a new goal - to launch a new MANPADS by 2027.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
