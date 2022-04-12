EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Largest gas storage facility in Germany is less than 1% full

World

The largest Gazprom Germania storage facility in Germany is less than 1% full. On April 12, the head of the Federal Network Agency of Germany Klaus Müller said this in an interview for the Handelsblatt.

According to him, the situation is close to critical, and it must be urgently optimised. The issue will be discussed with the management of Gazprom Germania.

“We see that the Reden storage facility is less than 1% full. This is very close to the technical level,” he said.

Earlier Müller said that in Germany, in case of a cessation of gas supplies from Russia, there would be enough of this fuel until the end of summer or early autumn. He highlighted that Germany has a plan in place in case of a cessation of Russian energy supplies.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
Popular
Business
Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia

According to observers in the Russian capital, Karl Nehammer did not come to Russia to become a peacemaker. The Austrian chancellor was not at all concerned about Ukraine, not about the Russian military operation in that country.

Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
World
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
World
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
Hotspots and Incidents
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Politics of deception and betrayal Mahboob A. Khawaja Cyrus Parvin Ukraine's importance to NATO will prevent quick end to military operation Cyrus Parvin Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Tackling the pandemic of inequality in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Hotspots and Incidents
Donetsk Militia burn Ukrainian forces out of Mariupol
World
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities
Popular
Business
Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia

According to observers in the Russian capital, Karl Nehammer did not come to Russia to become a peacemaker. The Austrian chancellor was not at all concerned about Ukraine, not about the Russian military operation in that country.

Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
World
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
World
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
Hotspots and Incidents
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Politics of deception and betrayal Mahboob A. Khawaja Cyrus Parvin Ukraine's importance to NATO will prevent quick end to military operation Cyrus Parvin Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Tackling the pandemic of inequality in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Hotspots and Incidents
Donetsk Militia burn Ukrainian forces out of Mariupol
World
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities
Last materials
Largest gas storage facility in Germany is less than 1% full
Pakistan: Politics of deception and betrayal
Space Exploration Day: Russia to resume lunar program
Russian space agency head Rogozin: Mars is not Elon Musk's main target
Ukraine's importance to NATO will prevent quick end to military operation
Tackling the pandemic of inequality in Asia and the Pacific
Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia
Donetsk Militia burn Ukrainian forces out of Mariupol
Germany prepared to inundate Ukraine with old weapons
Russia demands that Google remove threats to Russian users
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy