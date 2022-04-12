Largest gas storage facility in Germany is less than 1% full

The largest Gazprom Germania storage facility in Germany is less than 1% full. On April 12, the head of the Federal Network Agency of Germany Klaus Müller said this in an interview for the Handelsblatt.

According to him, the situation is close to critical, and it must be urgently optimised. The issue will be discussed with the management of Gazprom Germania.

“We see that the Reden storage facility is less than 1% full. This is very close to the technical level,” he said.

Earlier Müller said that in Germany, in case of a cessation of gas supplies from Russia, there would be enough of this fuel until the end of summer or early autumn. He highlighted that Germany has a plan in place in case of a cessation of Russian energy supplies.