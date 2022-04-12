EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian space agency head Rogozin: Mars is not Elon Musk's main target

The real goal of the American entrepreneur Elon Musk is not the colonization of Mars, but power, said Dmitry Rogozin, CEO of russian space agency Roscosmos.

In his opinion, the head of SpaceX wants to control the minds of humanity.

“These media will use the Internet, which will be distributed by its orbital constellation, launched by its own rockets. Here it is - the whole logic of building a "food chain". I give credit to his business talent, which is driven by the dream of becoming the owner of "minds", at least in the Western world. Even without being the president of the United States, he will become one in fact, and maybe not only the United States,” Rogozin said. 

He also called the creation of Musk's Falcon 9 rockets and Starlink satellites a pursuit of power.

“He is aiming to become a very influential person not only in the US but also in the world. I think that if he had been born not in South Africa, but in the States, he would definitely have gone to the presidential elections and would have had a huge chance of being elected. He, as a non-native American, understands that this is impossible, and chose a different algorithm of actions,” he stated.

