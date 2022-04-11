EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol

World

Denis Prokopenko, the commander of Ukraine's Azov* nationalist regiment, abandoned his unit in Mariupol and escaped from the encirclement, Ilya Kiva, former deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament (the Verkhovna Rada) said, RIA Novosti reports.

Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol

According to Kiva, Prokopenko fled Mariupol on board a helicopter. The Azov* commander is currently staying in Kiev, Ilya Kiva added.

On March 28, the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) managed to stop both Prokopenko and the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Baranyuk, from fleeing Mariupol. It was said that the People's Militia of the DPR shot down the helicopter that was coming for the Ukrainian military to pick them up.

Ukrainian military try to guise themselves as DPR militia to stay alive

It was also reported that the Ukrainian military marked their military vehicles with identification marks of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and tried to break out of Mariupol at night, Vostok battalion commander Alexander Khodakovsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In total, about 30 military vehicles, including self-propelled guns, were traveling towards us. They did not even realise that we were monitoring their manoeuvres from the air from the time when the column was formed," he reported, adding that the enemy abandoned their equipment and dispersed around the area.

According to Khodakovsky, the situation for the Ukrainian military was getting increasingly desperate.

"Apparently, it's time to drop down leaflets to them describing the terms of surrender. There is information that many would already like to raise their hands and surrender, but they don't know how,” he concluded.

Earlier, a marine brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in Mariupol, said that their resources were exhausted, and their command abandoned them. Ukrainian soldiers say that they have been fighting for more than a month without additional ammunition, food and water.

"The wounded make up almost a half of the brigade … All the infantry men have been killed. It is artillerymen, anti-aircraft gunners, signalmen, drivers and cooks who continue fighting,” they said.

*extremist group, banned in Russia

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Pyotr Yermilin
News
Popular
World
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed Taras Bobanich, deputy commander of the Right Sector nationalist movement

Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
Russia
DPR head Pushilin: Operation to liberate republic to intensify
Alexander Shtorm Has Russia become pariah for the whole world? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine John Stanton
World
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Hotspots and Incidents
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Last materials
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
DPR head Pushilin: Operation to liberate republic to intensify
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
How US sanctions can bring down the entire electronics industry?
Has Russia become pariah for the whole world?
Details of a new Volodymyr Zelenskyy video prove he's not in Kyiv
Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine
Former Kansas professor convicted of hiding links to Chinese government
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy