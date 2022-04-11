Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine

Russia's special operation in Ukraine is meant to put an end to the US and other Western countries' course of reckless domination, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the reckless expansion and the reckless course towards the complete dominance of the United States and under them the rest of the Western countries in the international arena," he said.

As Lavrov noted, such dominance is built with gross violations of international law.