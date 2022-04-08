EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Details of a new Volodymyr Zelenskyy video prove he's not in Kyiv

World

Zelenskyy's team tried to prove that the ukrainian president is now located in Kyiv by recording a video with him. A closer look reveal that this is a fake.

Details of a new Volodymyr Zelenskyy video prove he's not in Kyiv

It seems that the same background for all the videos, on which neither the time of day, nor the lighting, nor the details of the landscape change, become the signature of fakes from the Zelenskyy team, which has actually been absent from Kyiv for a long time.

Even a non-specialist can clearly see that the figure of Zelenskyy is edited to be on the background. The lighting and the recording quality of these two elements are too different. When the speaker moves around the figure, a "nimbus" effect appears.

In addition, there are absolutely no internoises in the recording. There should be at least sound interference from the wind, which, judging by the waving flag, blows quite noticeably.

If Zelenskyy really was in Kyiv, he could easily prove this by recording the video at a different time of day, or at least from a different angle. But that doesn't happen.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Russia
Kremlin: We have significant losses of troops

Russia has suffered significant losses in Ukraine, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Kremlin: We have significant losses of troops
Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine
Columnists
Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine
Europe
Maxar Bucha massacre satellite photos: Can they be trusted?
World
French journalist: We are forbidden to talk about Nazi atrocities in Ukraine
Lyuba Lulko Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine John Stanton Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Propaganda, the Truth and Cockfighting Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Zelensky invites two Azov* militants to speak before the Greek Parliament
Columnists
Ukraine: Propaganda, the Truth and Cockfighting
Secret service agents fired after being involved in an illegal scheme
World
Secret service agents fired after being involved in an illegal scheme
Last materials
Details of a new Volodymyr Zelenskyy video prove he's not in Kyiv
Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine
Former Kansas professor convicted of hiding links to Chinese government
Kramatorsk railway station attack: Ukraine's Tochka-U rocket kills at least 30
Russia leaves the UN Human Rights Council
Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine
French journalist: We are forbidden to talk about Nazi atrocities in Ukraine
Kremlin: We have significant losses of troops
Ukraine: Propaganda, the Truth and Cockfighting
Secret service agents fired after being involved in an illegal scheme
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy