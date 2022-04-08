Zelenskyy's team tried to prove that the ukrainian president is now located in Kyiv by recording a video with him. A closer look reveal that this is a fake.

It seems that the same background for all the videos, on which neither the time of day, nor the lighting, nor the details of the landscape change, become the signature of fakes from the Zelenskyy team, which has actually been absent from Kyiv for a long time.

Even a non-specialist can clearly see that the figure of Zelenskyy is edited to be on the background. The lighting and the recording quality of these two elements are too different. When the speaker moves around the figure, a "nimbus" effect appears.

In addition, there are absolutely no internoises in the recording. There should be at least sound interference from the wind, which, judging by the waving flag, blows quite noticeably.

If Zelenskyy really was in Kyiv, he could easily prove this by recording the video at a different time of day, or at least from a different angle. But that doesn't happen.