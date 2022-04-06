Chinese pro-government newspaper Huanqiu Shibao published an article titled US Strangles Russia to Control Europe by billionaire Che Jian Xin — one of China's 100 richest people according to Forbes.
In the article, the writer highlighted a few aspects that many Russians are familiar with:
However, the main conclusion that the author of the article makes is different:
China now needs to always be ready for a "special operation" of its own.
"The United States did not want to tolerate the strong and powerful Russia and the united Europe, and it will not put up with the powerful and rich China that adheres to an independent line. From the collapse of the Soviet Union to today's Russia that has been cornered, we can clearly see that compromise and capitulation in the fight against the enemy will only make it want more. We must cancel out illusions and always be ready to fight,” Che Jian Xin concluded.
Che Jian Xin is the CEO of Red Star Macalline — a company that operates 308 malls and 359 franchise stores in China. Jian Xin's personal fortune is evaluated at almost $5 billion.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States