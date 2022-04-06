Greece faces national discontent as utility bills eat up people's income

Greece has found itself in the midst of a nationwide strike, as prices on public utilities have become unaffordable to many.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Greek cities. Teachers, doctors, workers, self-employed individuals, farmers and even civil servants express their protest against rising prices on public utilities.

The protesters want the Greek authorities to raise their salaries that has remained unchanged for ten years despite the annual inflation. The protests take place as the Greek authorities prepare to make an announcement about the minimum wage against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine.

Many Greek citizens were shocked with the numbers that they saw in their utility bills for March and February:

Prices on electricity rose to 780 euros in 1.5 months,

for gas - up to 350 euros,

for water - up to 50 euros.

Local media report that people are ready to demand Greece's exit from the European Union.

Currently, the average utility bill amounts to 1,180 euros. This amount eats up nearly all the income that people in Greece receive. Officially, the average salary in Greece, depending on the branch of qualification, ranges from 1,600 to 2,200 euros. Workers, freight handlers, waiters get paid 500-700 euros per month.