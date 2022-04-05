Mark Milley: Potential for a major conflict between great powers growing

Mark Milley, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair, said that the potential for a major conflict between great powers, including Russia and China, was growing.

"We are now facing two global powers, China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities, both who intend to fundamentally change rules based on the global order. We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable. The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing,” Milley told the US House Armed Services Committee.

Milley also said that the United States should take more measures to strengthen bases in Eastern Europe.