Mark Milley, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair, said that the potential for a major conflict between great powers, including Russia and China, was growing.
"We are now facing two global powers, China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities, both who intend to fundamentally change rules based on the global order. We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable. The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing,” Milley told the US House Armed Services Committee.
Milley also said that the United States should take more measures to strengthen bases in Eastern Europe.
"My advice would be to create permanent bases but don't permanently station (forces), so you get the effect of permanence by rotational forces cycling through permanent bases,” he said. "I believe that a lot of our European allies, especially those such as the Baltics or Poland and Romania, and elsewhere — they're very, very willing to establish permanent bases. They'll build them, they'll pay for them," Milley told the US House Armed Services Committee.
