Secret service rents ultra expensive luxury mansion to protect Biden's son

World

The American Secret Service is renting a mansion in Maliby which is worth $30,000 per month. According to ABC News, the agents who live there have chosen the location to be as close as possible to Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

The house has a Spanish style as well as 'gorgeous ocean views' and 'resort style living at its finest'. The mansion has six bedrooms and six baths, a gym, a swimming pool, a spa, a barbecue space and a guesthouse.

The mansion is close to Hunter Biden’s own rented mansion, for which he is reportedly paying about $20,000 a month. Hunter's estate included four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

ABC News spoke to a source from the Secret Service, who said that the location choice is connected with the need to be as close to Hunter as possible.

“Due to the need to maintain operational security, the US Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations.”

Author`s name: Editorial Team
