Secret service rents ultra expensive luxury mansion to protect Biden's son

The American Secret Service is renting a mansion in Maliby which is worth $30,000 per month. According to ABC News, the agents who live there have chosen the location to be as close as possible to Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

The house has a Spanish style as well as 'gorgeous ocean views' and 'resort style living at its finest'. The mansion has six bedrooms and six baths, a gym, a swimming pool, a spa, a barbecue space and a guesthouse.

The mansion is close to Hunter Biden’s own rented mansion, for which he is reportedly paying about $20,000 a month. Hunter's estate included four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

ABC News spoke to a source from the Secret Service, who said that the location choice is connected with the need to be as close to Hunter as possible.