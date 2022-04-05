German FM Baerbock ruled out an embargo on gas supplies from Russia

The imposition of an embargo on Russian gas supplies will not stop Russia's special operation and will increase the cost of continuing the conflict, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

On the air of the Tagesschau television company, the minister pointed out that if the imposition of the embargo could have stopped Russia's special operation, Germany would have taken such a measure immediately.

According to the diplomat, a complete rejection of hydrocarbons from Russia will not only be prepared, but also "massively initiated." This will be discussed in Brussels in the coming days, she said.

Speaking of the situation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Baerbock said it was a horrific illustration of the "cruelty and inhumanity."