Psaki to leave the White House for an on-air job

Jen Psaki, Joe Biden press secretary is planning to depart the White House to host her own show at MSNBC channel.

Her depart is expected on May, reported earlier by Axios. Psaki will host her own show. She had all been talking about a job with our media companies such as CNN.

Psaki also responded to CNBC's request for comment, telling that they couldn't confirm nor deny this information.