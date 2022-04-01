EN RU FR PT
Psaki to leave the White House for an on-air job

Jen Psaki, Joe Biden press secretary is planning to depart the White House to host her own show at MSNBC channel.

Her depart is expected on May, reported earlier by Axios. Psaki will host her own show. She had all been talking about a job with our media companies such as CNN.

Psaki also responded to CNBC's request for comment, telling that they couldn't confirm nor deny this information.

“We don’t have anything to confirm about Jen’s length of planned service or any consideration about future plan. Jen is here and working hard every day on behalf of the President to get you the answers to the questions that you have, and that’s where her focus is.”

