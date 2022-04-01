EU to go harsh on China in case it helps Russia with Ukraine

EU leaders are planning to press Chinese diplomates in case Beijing 'actively' supports Moscow with the special operation in Ukraine.

Senior EU officials will meet tomorrow, 2nd April, with China's president Xi JinPing virtually to discuss the situation in Ukraine and China's actions.

"We want to hear from them why they have sided with the Russians," an EU official said, according to South China Morning Post. "And we will try and convince them that it's not in our joint best interests, especially since we know that this war is not going to be solved by tomorrow."

One of the European officials pointed out that the message should be clear, otherwise Beijing will face severe consequences, if it helps Moscow in any kind of financial or military way.