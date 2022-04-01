12-year-old teen shot by another student of the same age in South Carolina

South Carolina authorities reported that a 12-year old student was shot by another student of the same age of their South Carolina middle school.

Hobart Lewis, Greenville County Sheriff, said that the shooter was hiding at home not far from the crime scene, he was still armed. The identity of the shooter has not been released. The shooter is now in custody.

“He was hiding. He’s a young man, probably didn’t understand the consequences of what had just happened. I don’t think he knew what to do, honestly, except for to leave the school,” the sheriff said to journalists.

The motive and the origins of the gun are still unknown but the authorities said that the victim and the shooter knew each other. They added that no other person was hurt.