UN: Afghans sell children and their body parts to provide for families

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that Afghan people are “selling their children and their body parts” to feed their families amid the country's economic crisis.

“Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan. People are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families,” Guterres said.

He supposed that Afghan economy has 'effectively collapsed' while approximately 80% of the population is in debt,