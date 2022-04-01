UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that Afghan people are “selling their children and their body parts” to feed their families amid the country's economic crisis.
“Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan. People are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families,” Guterres said.
He supposed that Afghan economy has 'effectively collapsed' while approximately 80% of the population is in debt,
“This spells catastrophe for both Afghans struggling to feed their families, and for our aid operations,” he added.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States