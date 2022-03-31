Georgia stands up against unification of South and North Ossetia

A referendum in South Ossetia on the republic's accession to the Russian Federation is unacceptable, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said, TASS reports.

“Of course, all the talking about a referendum is unacceptable while the territory of Georgia is occupied. This occupation has not only a political but also a legal assessment,” he said.

On March 30, President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov admitted that unification with North Ossetia could be possible provided that the partially recognized republic becomes part of Russia. According to him, South Ossetia could become part of Russia as an entity of the Federation. Afterwards, the authorities are going to initiate the procedure for the unification of South Ossetia with its neighbor, North Ossetia.

According to Bibilov, South Ossetia's aspiration to become part of Russia is a strategic goal of the country. The authorities of the republic will take necessary measures, including a popular vote, in the near future to implement this initiative.

North Ossetia sets out support

The head of North Ossetia, Menyailo, supported the possibility of unification with South Ossetia if the region joins Russia: