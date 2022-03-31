Kommersant: the deficit forced the US to lift sanctions on Russian fertilizers

The US authorities withdrew Russian fertilizers from sanctions in order to avoid a deficit of chemical products. Fertilizers were included in the list of essential goods, as the Kommersant reports.

The publication refers to a new general license published on March 24 by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury. It follows from the document that mineral fertilizers are included in the list of essential products, as well as agricultural products, medicines and medical products.

It is noted that the issued license allows to carry out any trading operations with goods from the list.

Presumably, the United States decided to protect itself from a shortage of fertilizers due to a deficit that has began in the world due to the backdrop of a disruption in supplies from Russia.